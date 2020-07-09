Massachusetts suspect pulls gun on maskless man outside Walgreens: cops say

A Massachusetts man was arrested after police said he pulled a gun on a 30-year-old man outside a Walgreens because the alleged victim was not wearing a face mask inside a store.

Todd Goulston, 59, of East Bridgewater, was charged with multiple offenses following the alleged incident that occurred amid the state’s coronavirus mask order. His license to carry a firearm and his guns were seized by officers, police said.

“Goulston allegedly pulled out a gun from his vehicle and pointed it at the other man, who had not been wearing a face mask in the store,” according to a news release by the Bridgewater Police Department.

AMERICAN FLAG DISPLAYS SET ON FIRE IN MASSACHUSETTS

Police responded to Walgreens Pharmacy in Bridgewater around 5:20 p.m. on Friday. The altercation dragged into the parking lot, which is when Goulston allegedly pulled out the firearm, police said. He then got into his car and left the scene.

The 30-year-old was not injured during the incident, police said. Goulston was arrested him at his home.

MIT TO ONLY INVITE SENIORS TO CAMPUS IN FALL, FREEZES TUITION HIKE AS COURSES SHIFT MOSTLY ONLINE

Upon being placed into custody, police said the suspect complained of a medical issue and was transported to a local hospital.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued an emergency coronavirus order back in May requiring face masks or cloth face coverings in public places where social distancing was not possible. The order, which is currently in effect, applies to both indoor and outdoor spaces.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goulston was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace, the department said.