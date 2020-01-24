Massachusetts serial pooper arrested after police catch her defecating in parking lot: reports

A Massachusetts woman accused of defecating in the parking lot of a local Natick store for months was arrested Wednesday after she was caught in the act, reports say.

Andrea Grocer, 51, was charged with eight counts of wanton destruction property after a Natick police officer said he saw her defecating outside the Natick Outdoor Store around 7 a.m., WYCN reported.

Police were first alerted to the serial pooper in December when Henry Kanner, the store’s owner, reported human feces there on eight separate occasions since October.

Police began investigating, initially believing it might be an animal, but then found “toilet paper and other wipes,” Natick Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Cara Rossi told The Metrowest Daily News.

An officer was patrolling the parking lot Wednesday when he spotted Grocer waiting for the lot to clear, opening the driver’s side door of her Lincoln MKX and defecating out the door, WYCN reported.

Grocer was pulled over after driving off and told police that she was on her way to a home up the street where she worked as a nanny, but stopped because she has irritable bowel syndrome, according to the arrest report.

Her employer told police, however, that Grocer had access to their restroom. This, coupled with the length of time that passed with Grocer in the lot, led to her arrest.

“I’m so happy they arrested her,” Kanner told Metrowest. “I have no idea who she is. This has been ongoing. She has defecated quite often over here. There’s nothing more disgusting coming into your parking lot in the morning and seeing a pile of human excrement.”

Grocer was released without bail and is due back in court on March 2.