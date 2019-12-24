Massachusetts police officers give special Christmas celebration to boy, 4, whose mom was murdered

A group of Massachusetts police departments came together over the weekend for a 4-year-old boy — whose mother was found murdered last month — to give him the ultimate Christmas celebration.

Police officers from Fitchburg and other neighboring departments met with the child, named Jaiden or “JJ,” in Leominster on Sunday “to give him a special gift this holiday season.”

JJ, who now lives with his grandparents, was presented with a bicycle and other gifts, along with “a parade of police cars” and cheerful officers who wanted to brighten his holiday, the first Christmas without his mother, Kelsey Clifford.

Clifford, 26, was found dead from serious head trauma and other wounds near a wastewater treatment plant in Athol on Nov. 11, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. Keith Hamel, identified by local news outlets as a friend of Clifford’s boyfriend, was charged with murder in connection with her death.

“We were happy to make a Christmas wish come true for a Leominster boy today,” the Fitchburg Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Our thoughts are with JJ and his family during this difficult time.”