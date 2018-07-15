Massachusetts police officer killed after attacked with rock, shot with own gun, officials say

A Massachusetts police officer died after a man attacked him with a rock, then took the cop’s gun and shot him three times, police said.

Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna was killed after he sustained “life threatening” injuries in the shooting that occurred just before 8 a.m.

A bystander was also killed.

One person was taken into custody after the on-duty Weymouth officer was critically wounded, authorities said.

Massachusetts State Police said crime scene services, ballistics, troopers assigned to Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

Neighbors said the officer was attempting to pull over an erratic driver when the shooting occurred.

Witnesses said the man crashed into another car, fled on foot and then shot the officer. Several bullets hit a nearby home.

April Visco, 43, told the Boston Globe she heard 10 to 20 shots fired. She ran outside to hear someone yell, “get on the ground,” three times.

“Everyone says ‘it doesn’t happen in my neighborhood,’” she told the Boston Globe. “It does happen everywhere.”

Police were at the scene Sunday combing through the area for evidence.

Marshfield police tweeted Sunday morning: “Thoughts and prayers to Weymouth Police Department and all officers families.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.