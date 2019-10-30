Massachusetts man allegedly tried to run over officers, then jumped into harbor to escape, police say

Police pursuing a man who allegedly tried to run over two officers with his car early Wednesday captured the individual after he jumped into the harbor along a Massachusetts waterfront.

Salem Police Sgt. Michael Dunn told Boston 25 News that officers on patrol first approached a parked car in the city around 1 a.m. this morning before the driver attempted to barrel into them.

The area where the incident occurred was in a part of the city known for drug activity, according to the Salem Patch.

One officer responded by firing his gun at the car, grazing the man in the arm with a bullet, Dunn says, but the man was able to flee the scene.

Officers eventually caught up with him after he crashed his car near Salem’s waterfront.

Dunn told Boston 25 News that the man fled on foot and when he became cornered by officers, he decided to leap into the harbor.

The man then surrendered and was taken into custody, police said. The individual’s identity has not yet been revealed, and it is unclear what charges he may face. He also was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his arm wound.

The police officers involved in the initial confrontation are expected to OK, Dunn said.

Massachusetts State Police are now reported to be investigating the officer-involved shooting.