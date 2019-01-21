Massachusetts family turns icy driveway into hockey rink

January 21, 2019 KID News National News
close
Kids make the most of the winter storm that turned their driveway into an ice rinkVideo

Kids make the most of the winter storm that turned their driveway into an ice rink

A Massachusetts family who was “ice’d in” made the best of a rough situation by forming an ice skating rink in the driveway.

Whit Matthews posted a video to Twitter on Monday of his children skating, one with a hockey stick, on the icy pavement at their home in Hingham.

UPS DRIVER RESCUES DOG FROM ICY MONTANA POND MID-ROUTE

“No backyard rink, no problem,” Matthews wrote. “Ice’d in but making the best of it.”

Matthews said it’s “just a frozen driveway” that is “good for skating!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The town of Hingham, roughly 20 miles southeast of Boston, saw temperatures as low as 4 degrees on Monday, after getting around five inches of snow during a storm on Sunday.