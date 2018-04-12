Massachusetts cop serving warrant is shot, killed, reports say

A police officer on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, was shot in the head and killed Thursday while serving a warrant, and a suspect was in custody, local media reported.

A Boston 25 reporter, citing a Yarmouth Police source, said the unnamed K-9 officer “died after being shot in the head” in Barnstable and the officer’s family had been notified.

The shooting unfolded around 3:30 p.m. while the officer, who was with two state troopers, was serving a warrant before getting shot, Fox 25 Boston reported.

The unidentified suspect had been barricaded in the home for hours before finally surrendering to law enforcement.

State police spokesman Dave Procopio confirmed to The Associated Press that an officer was shot.

The officer, who was not identified, was brought to a local hospital and ultimately died, Boston 25 reported.

The officer was with the Yarmouth Police and part of the department’s K-9 unit, WBTS reported.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.