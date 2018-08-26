‘Mass shooting’ reported at Jacksonville Landing in Florida, police say

Police are responding to a “mass shooting” Sunday at a popular area in downtown Jacksonville, Fla., filled with bars and restaurants.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Police did not provide further information.

The shooting took place in the Jacksonville Landing area, which is located along the St. Johns River and is described as an area with “a wide variety of waterfront dining options and a cozy inside shopping mall.”

Several people on social media participating in the Madden NFL Championship Series reported hearing gunshots during the tournament. A video surfaced on social media showed players disconnecting from the game as gunshots heard in the background.

A reporter from Fox-affiliate CBS47/FOX30, Brittney Donovan, said that at least one person was seen being loaded onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Madden NFL 19 is a video game based on the NFL that’s developed and published by EA Sports. Sunday’s event was held at GLHF Game Bar, which is located in Jacksonville Landing.

The Jacksonville Landing hosts more than 600 events each year including Florida/Georgia Weekend Celebrations, the city’s annual Christmas Tree lighting, in addition to New Year’s Eve and July 4th celebrations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.