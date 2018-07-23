Mass shooting in Toronto; 1 killed and about 14 shot; gunman dead

Authorities in Toronto late Sunday responded to a mass shooting in the city’s neighborhood known as Greektown, where 14 people were hit by gunfire, including at least one fatally.

Responding police exchanged gunfire with the shooter and the suspect was killed. It is unclear if the suspect was hit by police fire. Authorities said it is too early in the investigation to determine if there is a terrorism link.

Toronto police chief Mark Saunders said, “Other than the shooter we have a young lady that is deceased.”

Toronto police tweeted late Sunday that the condition of the victims is not known, but a 9-year-old girl is listed in critical condition. Thirteen others are being treated at a nearby hospital.

The Toronto Sun reported that police were dispatched at about 10 p.m. near Christina’s restaurant. Social media indicated that up to 20 shots were heard.

John Tulloch says he and his brother had just gotten out of their car on Danforth when he heard about 20 to 30 gunshots.

“We just ran. We saw people starting to run so we just ran,” he said.

Paula Fletcher, a Toronto councillor, told CP24 she heard that the gunman was emotionally disturbed.

“It’s not gang related. It looks like someone who is very disturbed,” Fletcher said. Councillor Mary Fragedakis also said she heard the gunman was disturbed.

Fletcher said for this to happen in an area where families gather for dinner is a tragedy.

