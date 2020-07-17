Marymount Manhattan professor slept during anti-racism town hall, students say

Students at pricey Marymount Manhattan College are demanding a veteran professor be fired for allegedly falling asleep during an anti-racism Zoom meeting.

Students at the Upper East Side school claim Patricia Simon, a theater arts associate professor, took a snooze during the virtual town hall last month, and have collected [1,902] petition signatures.

Petition organizer Caitlin Gagnon said, “This action has only capitalized on a pattern of negligence and disrespect that Patricia Simon has exhibited over and over again.”

UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR OFFERS BONUS TO STUDENTS WHO ‘FIND A POOR JEW’ IN ANTI-SEMITIC LECTURE: REPORTS

Gagnon included a photo of the 30-year prof, and also accused her of enabling “sizeist” staffers.

Simon told The Post the camera caught her at the wrong angle.

“I was at no time asleep or disinterested. My ears were open … My heart was open as well,” she said.

READ MORE AT NYPOST.COM