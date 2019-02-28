Maryland state lawmakers vote unanimously to censure House Democrat over racial slur

A Democratic state legislator was censured Thursday by Maryland’s House of Delegates after she was removed from a leadership role. This, after the publication of a report that she used a racial slur at a social gathering last month.

Delegates ruled unanimously, 136-0, to censure Harford County Del. Mary Ann Lisanti, 51. The censure came after The Washington Post published a report on Monday that Lisanti told a white colleague she’d been campaigning in a “[N-word] district” in mostly black Prince George’s County to support a candidate in last fall’s elections.

MARYLAND DEMOCRAT BOOTED FROM STATE HOUSE LEADERSHIP POST OVER RACIAL SLUR

Lisanti, who is in her second term, told The Post, “I don’t recall that. … I don’t recall much of that evening.” When asked whether she had ever used the slur, the newspaper reported that she said, “I’m sure I have … I’m sure everyone has used it.”

Thursday’s censure vote is a formal expression of severe disapproval.

Lisanti apologized to Maryland’s Legislative Black Caucus on Monday but the following day she was removed as chairwoman of a subcommittee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lisanti agreed to sensitivity training and said in a statement she was “sickened” by using the word several weeks ago, but calls for resignation have grown.

Fox News’ Samuel Chamberlain and The Associated Press contributed to this report.