Maryland shooting witnesses describe 'shocking' incident at Rite Aid distribution center

The reported deadly shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen, Maryland, shook the nearby community, whose residents described facility employees as “tight-knit” and “nice.”

Alexi Scharmann said her mother was working at the “Liberty Support Facility,” a portion of the distribution center, when shots started to ring out.

“There’s not that many people that work there. Everybody is so nice over there, that’s why it’s a shock,” Scharmann told WBAL, adding her mom texted to say she was “outside and safe” about an hour and a half after the first shots were reported at 9 a.m.

Another witness, only identified by his first name, Bo, said he was a few blocks away from the shooting when he saw police cars and ambulances suddenly zip by.

‘MULTIPLE VICTIMS’ REPORTED IN MARYLAND SHOOTING, SHERIFF SAYS

“We got completely bombarded by…I’m not exaggerating — 20-30 cops, and then ambulances and everything started pouring in. At that point, they blocked us in and we tried to turn around,” he said. “They’re telling us that there is an active shooter.”

It didn’t take long for authorities to clear the road, Bo added.

“They were coming in groups of 10. I am not joking, and they were running people off the road,” he said.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press at least three people were killed in the shooting, though the official stressed the number was based on preliminary information.

Rite Aid spokeswoman Susan Henderson says authorities are at the scene and the company is cooperating with the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.