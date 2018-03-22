Maryland school shooting victim Jaelynn Willey, 16, to be taken off life support, parents say

A 16-year-old girl who was critically injured in a shooting at a Maryland high school earlier this week is brain dead and will be taken off life support, her parents announced Thursday night.

Melissa Willey told reporters that her daughter, Jaelynn, has “no life left in her.”

Willey was shot by 17-year-old Austin Rollins at Great Mills High School Tuesday morning. Investigators said that Willey and Rollins had recently ended a relationship and the shooting was not random.

Rollins was fatally shot after being confronted by an armed school resource officer, thought it is not clear whether Rollins took his own life or was killed by the officer.

Willey had been in critical condition at the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center. A fundraising page to help her family has raised more than $59,000.

A 14-year-old boy who was shot in the thigh during the encounter was released Wednesday from a hospital.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron credited Deputy First Class Blaine Gaskill with preventing any more loss of life.

Cameron said Gaskill, a six-year veteran with SWAT team training, responded within a minute and fired his weapon simultaneously with a final shot fired by Rollins. The officer was unharmed.

On Wednesday, authorities said the Glock handgun used in the shooting was legally owned by Rollins’ father. In Maryland it is illegal for anyone under age 21 to possess a handgun unless it is required for their employment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.