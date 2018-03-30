Maryland man gets 20 years for supporting Islamic State

A Maryland man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for terrorism financing and conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Mohamed Elshinawy of the Edgewater suburb pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and received $8,700 to carry out a future attack in the United States.

The Pittsburgh-born Elshinawy was a 7-Eleven employee and newspaper deliveryman when he came on the FBI’s radar.

Investigators say much of the money he received came from a United Kingdom-based electronics company run by Siful Sujan, an ISIS hacker who coordinated anti-surveillance technology and weapons development and was killed in December 2015 airstrikes.

Elshinawy was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander. The 32-year-old faces 15 years of supervised release.