Maryland governor backs police, pledges more cops to combat Ocean City violence

June 17, 2020 KID News National News

Ocean City police are announcing more arrests after recent violence.

Also, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement: “The rash of violence we have seen in Ocean City in recent days is completely unacceptable. [Maryland State Police] will continue to support the Ocean City Police Department and deploy troopers for enhanced patrol assistance.”

Police said they arrested four teenagers from Harrisburg, Pa., on drug-related charges. One is also accused of gun charges.

Police said they found several people sleeping in a car, filled with the smell of marijuana, on June 10.

One of the people in the car had an arrest warrant out of Harrisburg for firing a gun into an occupied building. Officers found bullet holes in the back of the vehicle, and also found marijuana and two guns, including an AK-47.

