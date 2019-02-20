Maryland Gov. Hogan not ruling out 2020 primary challenge to Trump

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in an interview Wednesday he isn’t ruling out a Republican primary challenge to President Trump, saying he’s skeptical the president could pull off another general election victory.

“I would say I’m being approached from a lot of different people,” Hogan said on CBS’ “This Morning.” “And I guess the best way to put it is I haven’t thrown them out of my office.”

Hogan, the new leader of the National Governors Association who is headed to Iowa in the coming weeks, pointed out how he’s only the second Republican governor of Maryland, suggesting he could win over Democrats and independents in a general election.

Still, Hogan also told CBS, “Nobody has successfully challenged a sitting president in the same party in the primary since 1884.”

Hogan, speaking of Trump’s chances in 2020, said, “I’m not saying he couldn’t win, but he’s pretty weak in the general election.”

Any Republican who challenges Trump would be a decided underdog who would have to face off against not only a hard-charging president but the entire Republican Party infrastructure.

But several others appear to be thinking about it: Last week, former Massachusetts GOP Gov. Bill Weld launched a committee to explore a Republican primary challenge against Trump. And a recent email by former Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s political group reminded supporters that “many have suggested Gov. Kasich should run, and he is keeping all of his options on the table.”

