Maryland distribution center shooting leaves multiple people dead, wounded, police say

The lone shooter responsible for killing at least three people and wounding several others during a Thursday morning assault on a Maryland distribution center was in custody and in critical condition, police said.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press three people were killed in the shooting at the Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen. The suspected shooter was in the hospital, though police officers did not discharge their weapons during the incident, officials said.

Police responded to the shooting just after 9 a.m. at a distribution center near Spesutia and Perryman roads. Authorities arrived on the scene within five minutes of the first call.

A law enforcement official told Fox News the shooter may have been a woman and confirmed the incident was no longer an “active shooter” situation as of 11:30 a.m.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan described the scene as “horrific.”

“We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support,” Hogan said.

“We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

FBI Baltimore said it was responding to the scene, and a spokesperson told Fox News one of the bureau’s crisis specialist teams was en route.

Aberdeen is located about 30 miles northeast of Baltimore.

Less than a year ago, Harford police officers were called to a shooting at a granite company in which three people were killed and two others were wounded. The gunman, Radee Labeed Prince, opened fire at his workplace in nearby Edgewood in October 2017. He was captured in Delaware after a 10-hour manhunt.

In July, five people were killed when Jarrod Ramos, 38, launched a “targeted attack” at the Capital Gazette newspaper building in Annapolis.

Fox News’ Jake Gibson and Griff Jenkins and The Associated Press contributed to this report.