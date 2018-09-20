Maryland distribution center employee kills 3 people before killing herself, police say

The lone shooter responsible for killing at least three people and wounding several others during a Thursday morning assault on a Maryland distribution center died at the hospital after she shot herself in the head, police said.

In total, four people were killed in the shooting at the Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen, including the 26-year-old suspect who died at the hospital, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said at a news conference.

Three others were also shot in the incident but are expected to survive, he said.

Police responded to the shooting just after 9 a.m. at a distribution center near Spesutia and Perryman roads. Authorities arrived on the scene in just over five minutes of the first call.

MARYLAND SHOOTING WITNESSES DESCRIBE ‘SHOCKING’ INCIDENT AT RITE AID DISTRIBUTION CENTER

A law enforcement official previously told Fox News the shooter may have been a woman and confirmed the incident was no longer an “active shooter” situation as of 11:30 a.m.

An FBI official told Fox News that the suspect’s name had been run through the system and didn’t find any terror ties.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan described the scene as “horrific.”

“We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen. Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support,” Hogan said.

FBI Baltimore said it was responding to the scene, and a spokesperson told Fox News one of the bureau’s crisis specialist teams was en route.

Aberdeen is located about 30 miles northeast of Baltimore.

Less than a year ago, Harford police officers were called to a shooting at a granite company in which three people were killed and two others were wounded. The gunman, Radee Prince, opened fire at his workplace in nearby Edgewood, less than 10 miles from Thursday’s shooting, in October 2017.

He was captured in Delaware after a 10-hour manhunt.

In July, five people were killed when Jarrod Ramos, 38, launched a “targeted attack” at the Capital Gazette newspaper building in Annapolis.

Fox News’ Jake Gibson, Griff Jenkins, Peter Doocy and The Associated Press contributed to this report.