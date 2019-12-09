Maryland cop charged with multiple counts of rape, suspended without pay

A Maryland police officer has been arrested and charged by his own police department for alleged rape.

Anthony Westerman, a 25-year-old officer with the Baltimore County Police Department, was charged with two counts of second-degree rape and three counts of second-degree assault, officials said in a news release on Sunday.

Although the police statement did not elaborate on when the alleged situations took place, WBAL-TV reports one incident happened on Oct. 4, 2017, and another happened on June 6, 2019.

Westerman joined the police department in 2013 and was most recently assigned to the Essex Precinct. When Baltimore County police learned of accusations against Westerman, the Special Victims Unit opened an investigation and “ultimately pursued charges” against the officer.

“The allegations made in this case are reprehensible and are not representative of the values and ethics of the Baltimore County Police Department,” Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a statement. “As a result of a thorough investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau, the officer has been arrested and has been suspended without pay.”

Westerman was being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections as of Monday and has been denied bail. A bail review is reportedly scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.