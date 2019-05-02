Martha MacCallum: Democrats aren't angry at Bill Barr, they're angry at Robert Mueller

Democrats are decrying Attorney General William Barr be charged with perjury, with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi asserting that Barr lied to Congress during a House Appropriations Committee hearing in April.

Pelosi apparently told Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla. in a closed-door meeting, “We saw [Barr] commit a crime when he answered your question,” referring to when Barr was asked if Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller or his team would have any objections to the summary presented by Barr of the Russia probe findings, according to a report by Politico.

DOJ CALLS OUT DEMS FOR IGNORING LESS-REDACTED MUELLER REPORT, SERVING SUBPOENA INSTEAD

“Bill Barr explained it differently yesterday and he said that he didn’t feel that Robert Mueller had any dispute with the conclusions that were drawn in the letter that he drafted but with some of the process of how it went out,” Fox News host Martha MacCallum said Thursday on “America’s Newsroom.”

She added that Mueller: “would have liked to have seen more of those summaries come out. It seems like a very fine point of distinction.”

Several Democratic lawmakers, as well as 10 2020 presidential candidates, are also calling for Barr to step down from his position.

MacCallum thinks the Democratic outrage is misplaced, while also pointing to Barr’s admission that he was surprised that Mueller’s investigation did not clearly yield any charges of obstruction of justice against President Trump despite a two-year investigation.

WATCH: MATT GAETZ GET MIC CUT BY JERRY NADLER DURING FIERY HOUSE HEARING

“I think that there’s an enormous amount of frustration that this process did not produce what Democrats thought it should and now they’ve got to figure out what their next move is,” she said.

Barr was a no-show on Thursday as the House Judiciary Committee gathered for a second hearing to discuss the Mueller report. He refused to attend the hearing after Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. insisted committee lawyers be allowed to question him instead of the usual members.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Nadler has threatened to issue a citation in contempt of Congress against Barr since he did not attend the hearing.