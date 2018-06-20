Marsha Blackburn says liberals, liberal judges to blame for US-Mexico border mess

U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn pointed the finger Tuesday at “liberals” and “liberal judges,” blaming them for the family separations underway at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“As a mother,” the Tennessee Republican said in a statement released by her office, “my heart breaks for the families who are separated at the border, but we are in this position because liberals would not pay to enforce our immigration laws or build appropriate facilities for asylum-seekers.”

Blackburn, who’s running for a U.S. Senate seat this year, implied that the separations could be avoided altogether with legislation to “secure our borders and keep people from coming across our border illegally and choosing to put their families in danger.”

The longtime supporter of President Donald Trump hopes to succeed U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, who is retiring, the Tennessean reported.

Blackburn is the favorite to win Tennesse’s GOP Senate primary Aug. 2, and in November would likely face former Gov. Phil Bredesen, a Democrat who has been outspoken against family separations.

“At our border with Mexico, our country is taking terrified little children from their parents and incarcerating them in camps behind chain link fences,” Bredesen said in a statement. He said the controversial policy has been criticized by leaders from both parties, as well as by faith leaders.

An estimated 2,000 children have been separated from their parents since the policy’s enactment six weeks ago.