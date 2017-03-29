Marsh Valley High School student stabbed

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing at Marsh Valley High School that left one 14-year old boy in the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office believes it started when two boys had been bullying the victim. On Tuesday afternoon, one of the boys brought a knife to school, and started running the blade across several parts of the victim’s body. Officers also said the boys ripped his clothes before stabbing him in the left leg.

Officers said the 14-year old was taken to Portneuf Medical Center where he was treated for his stab wound.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the two boys are now being held at the Juvenile Detention Center. Both are being charged with two felonies – Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

We reached out to the Marsh Valley School District and are waiting to hear back.

Currently, the school resource officer is in the process of interviewing more students about what happened.

