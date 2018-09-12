Married 'Criss-Cross Bandit' suspects arrested in Arizona bank heists

A married couple have been arrested and charged in a series of bank robberies that took place across the Phoenix area over a 20-month period.

A federal grand jury indicted Seitaro Kline, 39, and Carrie Kline, 34, on Sept. 4 in connection with nine heists that took place between November 2016 and July of this year. They were also charged with one count of conspiracy.

The couple were dubbed the “Criss-Cross Bandits” because each of them took turns carrying out the robberies. Each theft involved a demand note, followed by robber receiving what investigators called “a known amount of money” before fleeing the scene.”

In a statement, FBI officials said additional charges against the couple may follow.

They added that the Klines recently were taken into custody without incident with help from the FBI in Albuquerque and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, but didn’t provide an arrest date or any details.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.