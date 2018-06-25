Mark Warner reportedly jokes about revealing info on Russia probe at fundraiser

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Friday reportedly joked about the Russia investigation at a high-dollar retreat on Martha’s Vineyard and told Democratic donors to “buckle up.”

Warner reportedly joked to donors that he might reveal sensitive information known only to him and Special Counsel Robert Mueller who’s investigating the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia.

“If you get me one more glass of wine, I’ll tell you stuff only Bob Mueller and I know. If you think you’ve seen wild stuff so far, buckle up. It’s going to be a wild couple of months,” he reportedly said, which was understood as a joke.

Warner, the ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, was at a dinner for over 100 guests as part of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s (DSCC) annual Majority Trust retreat, Politico reported.

Warner’s office did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News.

The retreat is often attended by top Democratic senators where they have an opportunity to schmooze with top donors and lobbyists of the Washington, D.C.

The retreats often have a price tag for the attendees. In 2009, the attendees had to fork out over $30,000 for the event, according to the Sunlight Foundation, a non-profit advocating for transparency which published the invitation.

The latest target of Mueller’s probe into alleged collusion with Russia was former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort who was sent to jail earlier this month after a federal judge revoked his $10 million bail amid witness tampering charges brought by the special counsel.

Manafort was sent to jail while he awaits trial. He pleaded not guilty. Mueller accused Manafort of obstructing justice in the investigation into Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates back in 2016.

