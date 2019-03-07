Mark Steyn: Ocasio-Cortez 'strangely unwoke' on recycling plastic bags

Conservative commentator Mark Steyn called freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., “strangely unwoke” Thursday after she admitted in an interview that she threw away some of her plastic bags.

“Obviously in a certain sense this is a boutique issue. We will be arguing about plastic bags at the time Kim Jong Un decides to drop the big one on Cleveland and we will look ridiculous,” Steyn said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “What’s oddly revealing about this is I think Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comes across as strangely unwoke in this soundbite.”

“I can be upset that I get 10 plastic bags at the grocery store and then have to toss out my plastic bags, because the recycling program in the area is tough. And that’s okay,” Ocasio-Cortez told Spectrum News NY1. “All of these are not reasons to stop fighting, all of these are reasons to keep fighting.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s push for the Green New Deal, a much-debated resolution that addresses climate change and renewable energy among other issues, has opened up the congresswoman to scrutiny from the media and critics.

The New York Post reported earlier this week that Ocasio-Cortez elected to take a minivan back to her Queens office Sunday instead of the subway, which was less than four blocks away.

“Living in the world as it is isn’t an argument against working towards a better future,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response to the Post’s story.

Steyn criticized the congresswoman for not using reusable bags instead of taking the plastic ones.

“They take out the NPR tote bag and they have all the groceries in it and they don’t have to have the plastic bags,” Steyn told Tucker Carlson. “There’s no reason for this problem.”

“She sounds weirdly ‘unwoke,'” Steyn reiterated. “Where is Alexandria’s Charlie Rose tote bag? That’s what we want to know.”