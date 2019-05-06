Mark Steyn: Clinton and Abrams are making politics 'impossible,' Pelosi wrong

Conservative commentator and author Mark Steyn said Monday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that Democrats are making politics nearly “impossible” by refusing to accept election losses.

Steyn is reacting to former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton saying this weekend that the election was “stolen” from her by Trump the Russians. And former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams refusing to concede.

“When you have someone like Stacey Abrams actually saying we don’t need to concede anymore because this entire system is oppressive and out to get us. The Democrats are coming close, actually, to making politics entirely impossible. And when you do that it doesn’t actually leave much else except civil war. By delegitimizing this process, they are actually playing with matches,” Steyn said.

“I’m here to tell you a secret that makes Breitbart and [Fox News host] Tucker Carlson go crazy: We won,” Abrams told the Houston Chronicle last week. “I am not delusional. I know I am not the governor of Georgia — possibly yet.”

Steyn said Abrams and Clinton were arguing that the only just outcome was if they had won.

“Stacey Abrams’ argument unless I win the election was rigged. And Hillary Clinton, who is a far more senior figure than Stacey Abrams actually came close to saying that on stage in Los Angeles ‘because I didn’t win, the system must be rigged,'” Steyn said.

Steyn also disagreed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s assertion that Trump would contest the 2020 election if he did not lose by a large margin.

In an interview with the New York Times published on Saturday, Pelosi said she worried that Trump might “poison the public mind” and “challenge each of the races” if Democrats don’t win by a large margin next year.

Steyn argued that Trump would do the opposite.

“And actually when you read that Nancy Pelosi thing, I don’t think Trump is like that at all. I think if Trump were to lose narrowly, he would sound off on Twitter. He would say the presidency is for losers. ‘Living in the White House was so degrading after you have lived in Trump tower, I’m going to build a fabulous new Trump resort in Kazakhstan, screw you all.’ He would have a ball. If he lost he would have a ball and he would be gone,” Steyn said.

Fox News’ Anna Hopkins contributed to this report.