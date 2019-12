Rep. Mark Meadows will not seek re-election, he confirmed in a statement Thursday.

The North Carolina Republican said that he will be retiring from Congress at the end of his term.

“This was a decision I struggled with greatly. These last 8 years, I have been so blessed to serve the people of NC-11 and help give a voice to millions of Americans who feel Washington, DC has forgotten them,” he said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.