Mark Levin rails against Nancy Pelosi for declaring Trump a criminal: Democrats 'totally out of control'

Fox News host Mark Levin called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats for acting in an “unconstitutional” fashion toward President Trump.

Levin, the host of “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Fox News Channel, was asked on “Fox & Friends” Friday about Trump’s remark about potentially accepting dirt on his political opponents from foreign governments, including Russia or China.

Pelosi called it a “very sad thing” on Thursday, saying all Americans should be “totally appalled” by Trump’s comment and repeating her belief that Trump was involved in a “criminal cover-up.”

“This [statement] borders on so totally unethical, he doesn’t even realize it,” she told reporters.

He responded by taking issue with Pelosi’s behavior, arguing that in “fascistic” societies, officials accuse people of crimes without due process.

“If we didn’t have a Constitution and these Democrats who run these committees were in charge, it’d be like the French committees during the French Revolution, where they’d be declaring people guilty with a guillotine next to them and lopping their heads off. There are times when Congress is totally out of control and this is one of them,” he said, adding that House Democrats are sending “unconstitutional subpoenas” and anyone who receives one should be fighting it in court.

Levin said the media endlessly discusses Trump, “when he sneezes, when he blows his nose,” and likens him to a “dictator” frequently.

“She just declared the President of the United States a criminal based on what? No due process, no court case, no indictment. … [Jerry] Nadler announces the President of the United States is a criminal. These are the worst kinds of demagogues, who are representing the mob, their base. They have taken over the House of Representatives for their own political purposes,” he said.