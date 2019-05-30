Mark Levin: Mainstream media 'destroying' the free press, actively supporting Democratic Party policies

Today’s media are risking the destruction of the “free press,” in part by deliberately pushing Democratic Party policies, Mark Levin claimed.

Levin claimed on “The Todd Starnes Show” the mainstream media are ideologically in line with the Democrats and have become a “one-party press.”

“The mass modern media today has nothing to do with the free press. In fact, they are destroying a free press. They are ideological progressives,” he claimed. “They are mostly aligned with the Democratic Party, and they are social activists.”

The “Life, Liberty & Levin” host added he thought the press is protecting the bureaucracy and the public should be concerned.

“They are the Praetorian Guard for big government,” he claimed. “We’re being horribly served by this. The modern media is a danger to the notion of a free press.”

Levin continued, telling Starnes he views today’s media as one that collectively hopes to convince readers and viewers to support big government.

“We have a progressive media that’s trying to fundamentally transform humankind and the civil society in support of… this powerful centralized government,” he charged.

The conservative radio host said his book makes the claim America’s newsrooms are home to “ideological monopolies” and conservative-leaning reporters are left as a tiny minority.

“It tells you that our newsrooms have ideological monopolies. There’s no ideological diversity, there’s no independent thinking,” he claimed.