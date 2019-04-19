Mark Levin blasts Mueller report as '200-page op-ed' for liberal media: 'This is a hack job!'

Special Counsel Robert Mueller wrote the report for the left-wing media and it wouldn’t stand up in court, conservative radio host Mark Levin said on Fox News.

“This report, Volume II, doesn’t have a syllable of legal significance,” Levin, the host of “Life, Liberty & Levin,” said. “There’s not a syllable of law in it…None if’s been tested in a court of law. There’s been no challenge to it. No cross-examination. Nothing.”

He added: “That’s why Mueller wrote this. This is a political document that he should never have written…He knew CNN would be obsessed with it. He knew that MSNBC would be obsessed with it…This is a 200-page op-ed.

“No prosecutor – if they didn’t want to be disbarred – would ever produce anything like this…That’s why prosecutors are not supposed to write essays.”

His comments come after Attorney General Bill Barr held a press conference Thursday morning before releasing the redacted Mueller report to the public.

Levin expressed anger at the Democratic leadership and left-wing media’s obsession over yesterday’s documents, instead of Volume I, which he says found no collusion between Trump and Russa, the entire purpose of the investigation.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, whom Levin calls a “slip-n-fall lawyer,” submitted a subpoena to obtain the “complete and unredacted” Mueller report Friday.

“Obstruction was not the purpose of the investigation, and he didn’t have an obstruction case against the president, otherwise, he would’ve brought it,” Levin said. “I’m using plain English so even Joe Scarborough and Jake Tapper can understand this.”

He added: “Volume II is crap. Volume II was written for slip-n-fall lawyer Nadler, slip-n-fall lawyer Schiff. That’s why he wrote it. He knew the media would run with it.”

Levin said Mueller should’ve shut down the investigation as soon as he realized the president didn’t collude with Russia but he says Mueller had alternative motives and blasted Volume I as faulty as well.

“How can you talk about Russia interfering in our election and ignore the Hillary Clinton campaign, and the DNC, and the senior level FBI that’s been wiped out by their own conduct? How in the world can you do that and not interview Barack Obama and Susan Rice and all the rest of them?” Levin said. “This is a hack job!”

Levin pointed out the media’s negative reporting of Trump. “This isn’t a free press!”