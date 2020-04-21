Marines suspend physical-fitness training during coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Marines have temporarily suspended physical-fitness training amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the branch’s top general said on Tuesday.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after the Marine Corps said it would not be canceling its semi-annual fitness test for the current period, which runs through June 30, the Marine Corps Times reported.

“Marines, the PFT [physical fitness test] requirement for this semi-annual period is canceled in accordance with COVID-19 prevention guidelines,” Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger wrote on Twitter.

“Our fitness to fight remains a priority, and I expect each of us to continue to maintain our fighting condition,” Burger said, adding that additional details are forthcoming.

HOW A MARINE INFANTRYMAN TURNED ER DOCTOR IS USING HIS MILITARY EXPERIENCE TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS ON THE FRONT LINES

It was not immediately clear how the cancellation would affect Marines’ promotions, which are dependent on their PFT scores. Officials did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Marines are required to complete different events on their PFT, but different exercises make it nearly impossible to abide by social distancing rules.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Military.com, more than 250 Marines have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.