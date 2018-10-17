Marine veteran, 80, to receive Medal of Honor for Vietnam bravery

Marine veteran John Canley will receive the nation’s highest military honor Wednesday for his “conspicuous gallantry” during the Vietnam War.

Canley, who will receive the award from President Trump at the White House, led Marines through the streets fighting in the Vietnamese city of Hue more than 50 years ago. The Battle of Hue took place during the Tet Offensive, Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 1968.

Canley, now 80 and a retired sergeant major, carried several wounded Marines while under heavy enemy fire and assumed command to maintain the unit’s organization and morale in what’s known as the most chaotic battle of the Vietnam War.

Canley was wounded more than once during the fighting but still continued pushing forward.

“Being a leader is about taking care of your people,” Canley said in a news release in February, as Fox News previously reported. “If you do that, they will take your view, and you don’t have to worry about your mission, and it really doesn’t matter whether or not it’s military or civilian: if you’re in a leadership position, you should always remember that.”

Canley will be the sixth American to receive the honor from Trump and the third Vietnam War veteran, The Hill reported.

He will be the 300th Marine in American history to receive the Medal of Honor, Stars and Stripes reported.

“My Marines because they believed in me, they would follow me to death,” Canley said in a video published Tuesday by the Marine Corps. “And I have no doubt about that.”

Canley, who spent 28 years in the service, left El Dorado, Arkansas, at the age of 15 to join the Marines.

He was deployed to Vietnam several times from 1965 to 1970 and his efforts saved the lives of many men, earning him the Navy Cross.

Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Calif., sponsored the congressional bill approving his award, which was passed in January.

“His heroism and bravery showcases what being an American hero truly means,” Brownley said last month, according to Stars and Stripes.

Canley’s daughter Patricia Sargent told USA Today that her father’s leadership has been the meaning of his life.

“It’s about the individual,” she said. “And whether it’s teaching things to them or getting obstacles out of their way so they can achieve other things. I think that’s been his life’s work. He’s done that for Marines. He’s done that for myself, my brother and sister. Now I see him passing those little snippets on to his grandkids.”