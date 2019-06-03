Marine runs 161 miles across Wyoming to honor servicewomen

Valor Run: Valor Knows No Gender Facebook

Valor Run: Valor Knows No Gender Facebook

RAWLINS, Wyo. (AP) – A Marine is running 161 miles across Wyoming to honor the 161 U.S. military women killed in the line of duty since 9/11.



The Rawlins Times reports Marine Pamela Torres is expected to end the run in Rawlins on Tuesday – a week after beginning the journey in Cheyenne.



Torres trained for a year before starting the Valor Run.



She says the elevation and weather have been challenging but running through the wide-open landscape has been enjoyable.



Sinclair and Rawlins are planning celebrations as Torres reaches the towns Tuesday.