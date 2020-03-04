Marianne Williamson deletes tweet calling Biden’s surge the result of a ‘coup’

Marianne Williamson, the spiritual guru and bestselling author who ended her campaign for president earlier this year, deleted a tweet late Tuesday calling Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday success the result of a “coup.”

Williamson, a Sanders supporter, called out Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar a day earlier for consolidating their support behind Biden. She suggested that there must have been something in it for them and tweeted that they probably read President Trump’s book, “The Art of the Deal.”

But on Tuesday, her criticism was more pointed. Screengrabs circulated online that showed a deleted tweet that downplayed Biden’s post-South Carolina surge and Super Tuesday success.

“This was not a resurrection; it was a coup. Russiagate was not a coup. Mueller was not a coup. Impeachment was not a coup. What happened yesterday was a coup. And we will push back,” she tweeted. The tweet was later deleted.

Biden carried contests across the South and beyond, while Sanders, I-Vt., won in delegate-prize California. The second-biggest contest, in Texas with 228 pledged delegates, is currently too close to call as election officials continue to report results.

Williamson is not the only Sanders supporter who’s framed 2020 as Sanders against the Democrat Machine. These supporters also say that Sanders is also taking on the Mainstream Media.

Juan Gonzalez, a Democracy Now! co-host, said any mention of Sanders has been “about the movement to stop” him and not “what he stands for.”

[It’s] far different in terms of Sanders’ surge than from the way the media dealt with Donald Trump, which was just to turn on the cameras and let him speak at his rallies and let him talk directly to the American people in 2016,” Gonzalez said.

Fox News’ Gregg Re and Joseph A. Wulfshon contributed to this report