Mardi Gras parade accident in New Orleans results in death of woman: report

A woman was run over and killed Wednesday night while trying to pass between two sections of a Mardi Gras parade float in New Orleans, according to a report.

The unidentified woman died around 9 p.m., a few blocks from the start of the parade, according to FOX 8 New Orleans.

The accident involved float No. 21, described as a double-decker design decorated with hot air balloons and flowers, NOLA.com reported.

Floats that followed No. 20 were halted, according to a Twitter message from NOLA Ready, the city’s emergency-preparedness site.

Richard Anderson, 42, a visitor from the Monroe area and one of several eyewitnesses, said it appeared the woman tried to walk between the two sections of the tandem float when she was run over.

Shortly after the accident, New Orleans police spoke with the driver of the float’s tractor’s driver, the report said. The float’s riders remained on board while the initial parts of the investigation took place.

New Orleans officials didn’t provide additional details about how the accident may have occurred.

The parade ended early following the death, the website reported.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said at a news conference near the scene ending the parade early was the “proper thing to do.”

Nyx Captain Julie Lea offered her condolences to the victim’s loved ones, FOX 8 reported.

“On such a a joyous night, this is obviously a tragic occurrence,” said Lea, through a spokesman. “The parade takes a back seat when something like this happens on the route. On behalf of the entire Krewe of Nyx, along with the city of New Orleans, we offer our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual involved.”

During the same parade, another float honored Nancy Parker, the longtime FOX 8 anchor who died in a plane crash in August.

Nyx is the largest parade of the Mardi Gras season with 3,348 members and a total of 88 floats when counting the tandem floats as separate units the report said. An all-female krewe, its ridership has grown quickly since its founding in 2011.