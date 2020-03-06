March 10 primaries: Here are the states voting, and the delegates at stake

Democratic primary voters will go to the polls for the first time since Super Tuesday on Tuesday, March 10, in six states.

Those voters will be faced with a race that’s taken on a dramatically different shape in the past two weeks with Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Mike Bloomberg all dropping out of the race to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden before Elizabeth Warren also suspended her campaign, though she has not endorsed anyone yet.

Biden has the momentum following a dominating win in South Carolina and a Super Tuesday romp that included victories in 10 states. He leads Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in pledged delegates 637 to 559, with Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard the only other candidate yet to suspend her campaign — she has just two total delegates.

Voters on March 10 will assign 9 percent of the total delegates to the Democratic National Convention, meaning 53 percent of the total available delegates will still lie ahead.

Here are the states going to the polls and the delegates at stake for Democrats on March 10.

Idaho – 20 delegates

Sanders has performed well in other northwestern states, including Colorado and Utah. But with 1,991 delegates needed to clinch the Democratic nomination, Idaho is not likely to play a major role in deciding who gets to face President Trump in November.

Last polls close at 11 p.m. ET.

Michigan – 125 delegates

Michigan is the largest available prize for candidates on March 10. Sanders’ 2016 win in Michigan helped him extend his primary battle against Hillary Clinton, but Biden’s Super Tuesday win in nearby Minnesota may be a positive indicator for the former VP.

Last polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

Mississippi – 36 delegates

A state with a large African-American population, Biden’s win in similarly diverse South Carolina suggests Sanders may face an uphill battle for delegates in Mississippi.

Last polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

Missouri – 68 delegates

Biden won neighboring Tennessee and Arkansas and Tennessee on Super Tuesday, but Missouri has larger metropolitan areas that may favor Sanders.

Last polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

North Dakota – 14 delegates

Also a potentially fertile ground for Sanders given his wins in Colorado and Utah, North Dakota offers the smallest collection of delegates available on March 10.

Last polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

Washington – 89 delegates

Sanders will likely need to perform well in Washington, which offers the second-biggest delegate prize available March 10, to avoid ceding more momentum to Biden.

Last polls close 11 p.m. ET.

