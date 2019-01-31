Marc Thiessen: Dems becoming the ‘party of death’ over late-term abortion push

Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen says the ongoing push by Democrats in states across the country to expand abortion rights is making them into the “party of death,” arguing the party is moving outside the mainstream on the issue.

“If you want to see a party that’s officially become the party of the death, that’s it,” Thiessen said during a panel discussion Wednesday on Fox News’ “Special Report.”

VIRGINIA GOV. NORTHAM FACES BACKLASH FOR COMMENTS ON 3RD-TRIMESTER ABORTION BILL

Earlier Wednesday, Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam came under fire after he waded into the fight over a controversial abortion bill that one sponsor said could allow women to terminate a pregnancy up until the moment before birth — with critics saying Northam indicated a child could be killed after birth. Northam later denied those claims.

Thiessen, during an “All Star Panel” discussion with Cook Political Report national editor Amy Walter and Real Clear Politics co-founder Tom Bevan, said the Virginia controversy is “another example” of the Democratic Party being on the “outside mainstream of America.” He referred to polling indicating the majority of pro-choice Americans say late-term abortions should be illegal.

OUTRAGE AS VIDEO SHOWS VIRGINIA ABORTION BILL SPONSOR SAYING PLAN WOULD ALLOW TERMINATION UP UNTIL BIRTH

“I bet you if you asked those Americans, do you support the day of birth, it would be almost zero,” said Thiessen, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush.

During the discussion, Walter pointed out that roughly a quarter of Americans think there should be “no restrictions” on abortion, another quarter believe abortions should be outlawed and the rest of the country believe in having certain restrictions.

Bevan said Democrats are working to loosen abortion restrictions as a precautionary measure in case the Supreme Court revisits Roe v. Wade.

The effort in Virginia follows New York passing a bill last week loosening restrictions on abortion, as New Mexico, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington also pass new laws expanding abortion access or move to strip old laws from the books that limit abortions.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Caleb Parke contributed to this report.