Manhunt underway for Texas cop killer after officer struck at traffic stop, police say

Police in Texas are on the hunt Wednesday for a suspect who struck and killed an officer with his vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday night.

The man, who police say likely still has one handcuff attached to his wrist, is accused of driving into 43-year-old Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan outside an apartment complex in the Houston area. His vehicle later was discovered abandoned and Sullivan, a 15-year veteran of the department, died at a hospital.

“She was a police officer at heart. She came to work every day, she enjoyed the job,” Chief Tim Cromie said. “Her blood ran blue. She was a police officer’s police officer.”

JERSEY CITY SHOOTING SUSPECT PUBLISHED ANTI-SEMITIC POSTS ONLINE, REPORT CLAIMS

JERSEY CITY DETECTIVE KILLED IN SHOOTING IS REMEMBER FOR HELPING GET MANY GUNS OFF THE STREETS

Cromie says Sullivan was assisting other officers with a traffic stop Tuesday night when they discovered that the driver who was pulled over was wanted on a domestic violence warrant.

Before police could make an arrest, the man escaped and hit Sullivan as he was speeding off, Cromie said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the search for the suspect, whose identity has not been revealed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Sullivan’s death was “another grim reminder” of how dangerous police work can be, noting that the community is still mourning the Saturday death of a Houston police officer and the September shooting death of a Harris County deputy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report