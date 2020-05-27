Manhunt underway for gunman that shot officer, carjacked bystander in Maryland: police

Baltimore police said they’re looking for an “armed and dangerous” suspect who shot an officer on Tuesday before carjacking at least one person to make his escape.

The officer was transported to Shock Trauma with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said early on Wednesday.

“[The injury] is likely to be treated without surgery,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said, according to Baltimore’s WJZ-TV. “The officer was wearing body armor, which very likely saved his life.”

PROTESTERS CLASH WITH MINNEAPOLIS POLICE AFTER GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH

The shooting happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Light Street in Federal Hill. The officer was on patrol when he spotted an erratic vehicle and believed the driver to be under the influence.

He attempted to pull over the vehicle, which crashed and a chase on foot ensued, police said. They said the suspect later discharged a firearm, which struck the officer in the lower abdomen.

The suspect then carjacked a blue Toyota Camry and possibly a second car to make his getaway, Harrison said, according to Fox 45 Baltimore.

“There is a suspect on the loose who is armed and dangerous who has fired at and shot a police officer” he added. “Thank God that officer is doing okay at this moment.”

MAIL CARRIERS INJURED FROM PAINTBALL ATTACKS IN DC AND MARYLAND, $50G REWARD OFFERED

Following the shooting, Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young described the level of violence in the streets of Baltimore as “completely unacceptable and won’t be tolerated.”

“Our public safety officials, and in particular our police officers, deserve our gratitude and thanks for placing themselves in harm’s way each and every day,” he added.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with more information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact the police or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.