Manhunt underway for attacker in Portland truck assault: police

Portland police on Tuesday identified a suspect in Sunday night’s attack on a truck driver who was seen on video being pulled from the vehicle and violently beaten.

Portland Police Bureau is on the hunt for Marquise Love, who also goes by the name “Keese Love,” for his alleged involvement in the vicious assault that was caught on video and circulated on social media.

Officials said in a press release they have made several attempts to reach 25-year-old Love, but have so far been unsuccessful. They have said they have probable cause for his arrest.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a 911 call from someone who reported that protesters “chased a white Ford” four-by-four truck, which then crashed in the downtown area, according to a department press release. Protesters then dragged the driver out of the vehicle, one caller stated. Another told police an estimated nine to 10 people began “beating the guy,” the caller stated.

When police arrived, they discovered the man unconscious and transported him to a local hospital.

“Investigators learned that the victim may have been trying to help a transgender female who had some of her things stolen in the area of Southwest Taylor and 4th Ave, the location where this incident began,” police said late Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Brent Christensen at 503-823-2087 or at Brent.Christensen@portlandoregon.gov.