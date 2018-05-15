Manhunt for woman who allegedly stabbed daughter in burning house, snatched other child

An Oklahoma mother of three bound and gagged her daughters and stabbed the eldest repeatedly — before setting their house on fire, authorities said.

Now the woman is on the run and her 7-year-old is missing.

Tulsa police said Taheerah Ahmad tied up her three daughters – ages 7, 9, and 1 – sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Monday night.

At some point, her two youngest daughters were able to escape their home – just as Ahmad started stabbing her eldest child repeatedly, police told the Tulsa World.

The 9-year-old girl fled to a nearby residence, where some of her extended family live, and called for help.

Tulsa police Officer Jeanne MacKenzie told the newspaper when authorities arrived they found the 11-year-old “was stabbed so many times that officers and EMSA on the scene couldn’t even count them.” The girl was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said they also discovered the kitchen was on fire. It’s unclear how the incident started.

The 9-year-old child told police the girls’ mother had duct taped their hands and stuffed their mouths with socks before stabbing her sister.

Sometime after the two children were able to escape, Ahmad is believed to have snatched her 7-year-old daughter, Hafsa Hayle – who also goes by Hafsa Hussein – and fled the scene.

Police believe she may be driving a black Lexus RX300 SUV with paper tags, a 2011 Ford Escape with Oklahoma plates or a navy blue Ford sedan.

An Amber Alert has been issued for the 7-year-old girl, who police described as wearing a peach-colored, ankle-length dress. She has curly hair and had it in a ponytail when she was last seen.

Ahmad is described as being 6-feet tall with curly black hair with gold streaks in it.

MacKenzie said there was no known history of child abuse or domestic violence.