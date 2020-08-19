Manhunt for Portland attack suspect enters day 2 as security company denounces any association

The Portland Police Bureau continues its search for the suspect who allegedly attacked a truck driver during a riot in the city as a security company that once employed the man denounces the assault and denies any current association with him.

There have been no publicly announced updates regarding the manhunt for Marquise Love, who also goes by the name “Keese Love.” Police said Tuesday they had made several attempts to contact Love, for whom they have probable cause to arrest, and are now working to locate him.

Authorities have said Love was involved in the vicious attack of a man that was caught on video that circulated on social media.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a 911 call from someone who reported that protesters “chased a white Ford” four-by-four truck, which then crashed in the downtown area, according to a department press release. Protesters then dragged the driver out of the vehicle, one caller stated. Another told police an estimated nine to 10 people began “beating the guy,” the caller stated.

“Investigators learned that the victim may have been trying to help a transgender female who had some of her things stolen in the area … where this incident began,” police said late Monday.

The man has since been released from the hospital and is at home recovering, police said.

Meanwhile, the chief operating officer of a company that has been associated with Love, Star Security, said Tuesday in a press release that it had employed the now-wanted man from January to March 2020 but has not had any association with him since.

“We decry violence in all forms, and our hearts go out to anyone that has been injured. We hope for their speedy recovery and will fully cooperate with any law enforcement investigation to ensure justice is done,” COO Bryan Kettler said. “Any use of Star Protection imaging or logos in connection with this individual is unfortunate and unauthorized.”

Anyone with information about Love or the attack is asked to call Detective Brent Christensen at 503-823-2087 or email him at Brent.Christensen@portlandoregon.gov.