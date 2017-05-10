Mandatory evacuation issued for five homes in Blaine County as flooding worsens

The Blaine County Sheriff and City of Hailey have issued a mandatory evacuation order for five homes as flooding in the area continues to worsen.

The city issued a press release Wednesday saying that effective Wednesday at noon, five homes on War Eagle Drive need to evacuated. Homeowners were encouraged to pack essential belongings, family, and pets and leave while it was still safe to do so.

The city officially closed the road for safety at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Several other roads in the area were also closed for safety and each of these have red concrete barriers preventing traffic on the roads.

A voluntary evacuation is also in place for all home west of Silver Star Drive in the Della View area and it is highly recommended that people living in flood-affected areas prepare to leave now in case conditions continue to deteriorate

]]>