Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins Aug. 5

BOISE, Idaho — In just a few weeks, Idaho residents will need to add the area code to every call, including local numbers.

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission announced earlier this year Idaho’s “208” area code had been exhausted and the state would be enacting a second area code by fall of 2017.

“On Nov. 2, 2015, the Idaho Public Utilities Commission approved a plan for the state’s second area code to be implemented in late 2017,” according to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.

Mandatory area code dialing, even for local calls, will begin on August 5. Phone companies will begin to assign the new “986,” area code will Sept. 5.

The new calling requirements will not impact three-digit services like 911, 211 (Idaho CareLine), 511 (Idaho Traveler Information) and 811 (Digline), according to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.