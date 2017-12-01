Manafort reaches $11 million bail agreement with Mueller’s office

Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for U.S. President Trump arriving at bond hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington. November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has reached an $11 million bail agreement on Thursday with special counsel Robert Mueller’s office after he was indicted in late October, court documents said.

Manafort was indicted in late October along with his business affiliate Rick Gates on charges of money laundering, tax fraud and failure to register as a foreign agent. Since then he has been under house arrest at his Virginia residence, unable to leave except for medical or religious reasons, the Washington Post reported.

The bail agreement, subject to the approval of U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, will allow him to be released from house arrest and GPS monitoring, according to court documents filed on Thursday and obtained by Politico. Jackson has requested Mueller’s office to give its position in writing on the bail agreement, Politico reported

“Although for some this might not seem consequential, it must be remembered that Mr. Manafort has been an international political consultant for many years,” wrote his attorney, Kevin Downing. “He has substantial business and business contacts overseas, and this restriction will undoubtedly affect his ability to secure and retain work from abroad.”

The bail agreement will effectively allow Manafort to travel between his residences in Virginia, New York, Florida, and Washington, D.C. Manafort would be required to forfeit four of his properties in Virginia, Florida, and New York – worth a combined total of $11.65 million – if anywhere outside the aforementioned locations, Politico reported. To travel elsewhere would require special permission from the court.

A court document unsealed in late October showed that Manafort has three different passports and has submitted ten United States passport applications on ten separate occasions over the past decade. Manafort has surrendered all three of his passports, Politico reported.

Previously Manafort had an unsecured $10 million “appearance bond” to guarantee his appearance in court. His wife, Kathleen, and his daughter Andrea have agreed to act as sureties on the bond, Reuters reported.

Subject to the bail agreement, Manafort would be required to report on a regular basis to the DC Pretrial Services Agency and will be required to provide an itinerary for any domestic travel “at least 24 hours in advance,” Thursday’s court filing said.