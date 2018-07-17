Manafort motion to change trial venue rejected by Judge TS Ellis III

A federal judge on Tuesday denied former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s request to move his trial farther from Washington, D.C.

Manafort’s attorneys asked that the upcoming trial be moved from Alexandria, Virginia, southwest to Roanoke. They claimed that potential jurors in Alexandria were more likely to have supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. They also cited extensive pretrial publicity as a factor.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III disagreed with Manafort’s attorneys, saying there was no reason to believe Manafort would not get a fair trial in Alexandria.

Manafort is facing charges including conspiracy to commit money laundering, making false statements and working as an unregistered agent of the government of Ukraine. His trail stems from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

If convicted, Manafort could face decades in prison.

Fox News’ Gregg Re and The Associated Press contributed to this report.