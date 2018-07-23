Manafort judge delays start of former Trump campaign chairman's trial

The federal judge in the upcoming federal court trial for President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Monday granted the defense’s request to delay the start of the trial.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III ordered the trial to start next week, on July 31. It had been scheduled to begin Wednesday in Alexandria, Virginia.

Mueller’s defense attorney, Kevin Downing, had argued the defense needs more time to go through tens of thousands of documents.

Manafort, facing charges of bank and tax fraud related to his work in Ukraine, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case against Manafort stems from Mueller’s Russia probe, but prosecutors have indicated the case against Manafort will not explore Russia’s attempted interference in the 2016 election.

Manafort is also facing charges in a separate federal court case in Washington, including conspiring against the United States, conspiring to launder money, failing to register as an agent of a foreign principal and providing false statements.

But the case has faced skepticism. In May, Ellis, the judge in the Alexandria case, harshly rebuked Mueller’s team, suggesting they were more interested in bringing down the president than in Manafort’s past dealings.

“You don’t really care about Mr. Manafort,” Ellis told Mueller’s team at the time. “You really care about what information Mr. Manafort can give you to lead you to Mr. Trump and an impeachment, or whatever.”

Last month, Manafort was jailed after a federal judge revoked his $10 million bail based on new witness tampering charges.

