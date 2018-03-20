Man with gun reported at Panera Bread restaurant near Princeton University

A man with a gun was reported at a Panera Bread restaurant near Princeton University on Tuesday morning, sending authorities swarming to the location.

Princeton, N.J., police alerted residents in the area to stay away from Nassau Street near Washington and Witherspoon as officers responded to calls of an armed gunman.

It was not immediately clear if gunshots were fired at the eatery.

Local media reported Princeton public schools were sheltering in place due to the incident.

Additional information was not immediately available.