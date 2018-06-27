Man who wore clown makeup with bladed gloves found guilty in deadly Colorado stabbing

A man who was wearing demonic white clown makeup when he stabbing a homeless man to death in the parking lot of a taco restaurant in Colorado was found guilty of murder on Monday, officials said.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office said Christian Gulzow, 37, was found guilty of second-degree murder after a four-day trial. He had been charged with first-degree murder.

Gulzow fatally stabbed 29-year-old Brian Lucero in the early morning of May 23, 2017, in the parking lot of a Torchy’s Tacos after following a confrontation between the two.

Witnesses told Denver Police at the time the pair had gotten into an argument at a nearby gas station before the deadly assault, FOX31 reported.

Gulzow was wearing white clown makeup with black streaks and a glove with 2-to 3-inch blades on each finger, witnesses said.

The 37-year old was the vocalist of a heavy metal band and claimed to be the founder and promoter of @ΨWorldMusicStudiosΨ and the goth-metal band, The Paranormal, according to the Denver Post. His Instagram account contains multiple photos of him wearing makeup.

Lucero was later found by police unresponsive with a stab wound to the neck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Gulzow was seen riding down a nearby street on a scooter, according to a probable cause statement obtained by FOX31. The 37-year-old was arrested later that morning and was found with his clothing still covered in blood.

When Gulzow was interviewed by police, he claimed Lucero threatened him to “get out of my alley” leading to a fight in which he might have accidentally stabbed him, which did not match with witness statements.

Gulzow is facing up to 48 years in prison, according to prosecutors. He will be sentenced Aug. 10.