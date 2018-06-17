Man who thought he was wearing 'stab-proof' vest dies after stabbing himself

A British man who believed he was wearing a “stab-proof vest” died last summer after he took a knife to his own chest, local newspaper Teesside Gazette reported Saturday, citing an investigation into his death.

Jordan Easton, 22, of Thornaby, reportedly was in a friend’s kitchen on Aug. 23, 2017, when he stabbed himself.

“While in the kitchen, he took hold a knife to demonstrate it was stab-proof and sadly realized it wasn’t the case,” assistant coroner Karin Welsh said during a court hearing.

Easton reportedly was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The newspaper reported that while his injuries were self-inflicted, there was no evidence that proved Easton purposely tried to harm himself.

The man’s mother, Alison Price, said in court that Easton stabbing himself was “out of character,” and added she “can’t absorb it.”

Friends described Easton, who had just turned 22 five days earlier, as a “one of a kind kid” with a “golden heart.”

Easton’s death was ruled a “misadventure,” which Welsh said meant he victim died from consequences which were not intended.

“It seems clear that’s the situation with Jordan,” she said.